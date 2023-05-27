Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defend the World Table Tennis Championships mixed doubles champion

Original Title: Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha Defending World Table Tennis Championships Mixed Doubles Champion

The first individual champion of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships was produced on the 26th. The national table tennis team Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defeated the Japanese team Tomokazu Zhangmoto/Hayata Hina in straight sets in the mixed doubles final and successfully defended their title.

On May 26, Wang Chuqin (right)/Sun Yingsha took a photo with the trophy at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

Like the Houston World Table Tennis Championships two years ago, the two pairs met again in the final. After the two sides drew 6 in the first game, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha scored 5 points in a row and took the lead with 11:6. In the second game, the National Table Tennis Team started with great momentum, scoring 6 points in a row, and then easily won another game with 11:2. Zhang Benzhihe/Hayata Hina requested a timeout when they fell behind 3:4 in the third game, but they still had few options after re-emerging. Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha won 11:7 and secured the championship.

On May 26, Wang Chuqin (right)/Sun Yingsha celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

Sun Yingsha believes that the mixed doubles competition is very difficult now. All teams attach great importance to this event, and the training is becoming more and more targeted. “Included in the closed training in Chengdu before the game, our goals must be the same. Really When we arrived in the competition area, we encountered some difficulties in the previous rounds, and today we really encouraged each other on the court.”

On May 26, Wang Chuqin (front right)/Sun Yingsha (front left) and Zhang Benzhihe (back right)/Hayata Hina greeted each other before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

In the semi-finals on the 25th, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha narrowly beat Huang Zhenting/Du Kaiqin from Hong Kong, China 3:2. “Compared to yesterday, the two of us adjusted very quickly in the final. Through one night’s adjustment, including pre-match training, we will communicate more closely than before, understand each other’s true thoughts better, and become more and more tacit It’s gone.” Wang Chuqin said.

From Houston to Durban, Sun Yingsha believes that she and Wang Chuqin have grown a lot, “I have been with ‘Big Head’ (Wang Chuqin’s nickname) for the past two years. He always said that I grew faster than him, but I think that in the past two years First of all, he has made great progress in singles, and sometimes he has matured a lot in the game. In addition, we attach great importance to the mixed doubles event. We can win this championship, which is an affirmation for us. “

“I hope the next two years will be better.” Wang Chuqin said. (Su Bin and Xie Jiang)