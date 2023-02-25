Home Business Cospito remains at 41-bis: “Death penalty, stop even supplements”
Business

Cospito remains at 41-bis: “Death penalty, stop even supplements”

by admin
Cospito remains at 41-bis: “Death penalty, stop even supplements”

Now Cospito also refuses to take supplements

Alfredo Cospito remains at 41 bis. This was decided by the Court of Cassation, rejecting the appeal presented by the defense of the anarchist who has been on hunger strike for four months. He is currently held in the prison ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, where he had been transferred from the Opera prison for health reasons. Since he learned of the judges’ verdict, Cospito, according to what breaking latest news learns, “refuses potassium and other drugs“. The anarchist is therefore keeping faith with what he promised in recent days in the event of an unfavorable decision by the Supreme Court.

After the sentence is anger exploded some anarchists, about twenty, who had been in garrison in Piazza Cavour for hours. “Murderers” some protesters shouted in protest. Shortly after 19.30 yesterday the anarchists, monitored throughout the day by the police, left the square.

It’s a death sentence“: this is the first reaction, according to what breaking latest news learned, of the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, Cospito’s lawyer. “They wanted the martyr and they will get it. I had gained some hope – explains the lawyer – after the Cassation had brought forward the hearing twice and above all after the opinion of the Cassation pg. They have decided so because they feel strong since they have the public opinion in favour”.

Alfredo Cospito’s health conditions to date were “stationary” compared to what was reported in the last few days. Therefore, with the values ​​of sodium and potassium stabilized with respect to the minimum thresholds reached when he no longer took supplements. This is what is reported to the breaking latest news in Milanese judicial circles. Tomorrow his trusted doctor will visit him at the San Paolo hospital in the section reserved for prisoners in 41 bis.

See also  Financial Stability Law Draft for Comment

The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordiohe has declared: “We take note of the decision of the Court of Cassation. As repeatedly illustrated in Parliament, it pertains to the jurisdictional procedure of exclusive competence of the judiciary in its full autonomy and independence”.

Per Andrea Delmastro of the WidowsUndersecretary of Justice “intimidation and violence do not bend the state: Cospito remains, correctly, under the 41 bis regime. The Cassation has written the definitive page. We have always defended democratic institutions from the violence of terrorism, without any indulgence and without being intimidated. Today the Cassation confirms that there were all the legal conditions for the maintenance of Cospito’s hard prison”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 02/15/2023 – Advance settlement to...

Resolution 9 of 02/15/2023 – Payment of interest...

Rigopiano, the prefect: “PM chasing ghosts, it was...

Online ticket offices, MMM Group challenges Vivaticket and...

Pd, last Bonaccini-Schlein broadsides. “With me you win”....

Ericsson, an avalanche of layoffs on the way:...

Sexual violence, Genovese remains in prison: the appeal...

War Ukraine, Zelensky wants to see Xi. Chinese...

Urea companies rebounded about 200 points in half...

hot search! The iPhone 15 series was exposed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy