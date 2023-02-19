Home Business Cospito returns to prison: death threats to Minister Nordio
Threats to Nordio. Meloni: “Italy is with the minister”

“In the last few hours it was threatened Minister Nordio with death and it was the seat of the Italian Representation to the EU in Brussels was soiled with writings praising Cospito. Solidarity with the Minister of Justice and the headquarters staff. The State is by their side and does not back down”. The Prime Minister writes it on social networks Giorgia Meloni.

Meanwhile, Cospito’s lawyer raises the alarm about the anarchist’s health conditions. “He forgives everything he takes, I’m very worried because his conditions are getting worse”. His lawyer, Flavio Rossi Albertini, said this via audio link, speaking at the anarchists’ garrison in front of the Municipality of Milan.

Rossi Albertini says he does not see a positive evolution in the anarchist’s health conditions. “From my point of view – he says in audio connection with the garrison in front of the Municipality of Milan – an attempt is underway to calm the social tension and news has been spread, such as that of the yoghurts he eats, for this purpose”. His condition is “extremely dramatic“also because, he explains, after such a long fast the one he assumes cannot hold him back”.

But different news is coming from judicial circles. The general picture of Alfredo Cospito would not be worsening. Judicial sources report it to breaking latest news. “Values ​​are stabilizing and there is also the hypothesis, to be evaluated, that he may return to prison“.

In the meantime, I’m scheduled for tomorrow at least three demonstrations in Rome to support the cause of Alfredo Cospito. And in the capital, security has been raised around sensitive targets and places for tomorrow evening when anarchists should meet in three different places in the city to protest against the detention of Cospito to 41 bis and life imprisonment. Appointments would be at Campo Dei Fiori, Largo Argentina and Piazza Trilussa at 7pm. According to what has been learned, all social media and anarchist area accounts are also under the lens of the investigators of the Carabinieri Information Unit and the Digos policemen.

