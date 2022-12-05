Source: Jintou.com

1. Price trend

This week (11.26-12.2) the domestic neopentyl glycol market price rose slightly. This week, the average price of neopentyl glycol in the domestic mainstream market rose from 8933.33 yuan/ton at the end of last week to 8966.67 yuan/ton at the end of this week, an increase of 0.37%. Compared with the same period last year, it fell 47.25% year-on-year. On December 4, the neopentyl glycol commodity index was 43.21, the same as yesterday, down 58.30% from the highest point in the cycle of 103.61 points (2021-09-22), and up 0.37 from the lowest point of 43.05 points on November 28, 2022 %. (Note: The cycle refers to 2021-09-01 to the present)

2. Market analysis

The price of mainstream neopentyl glycol manufacturers rose slightly this week: Jinan Aochen Wanhua’s weekend distribution price of neopentyl glycol was 9,000 yuan/ton, compared with last weekend, the quotation was temporarily stable; Zibo Desynthetic Feng’s weekend distribution price of neopentyl glycol It is 9000 yuan/ton, compared with last weekend, the quotation has increased by 100 yuan/ton. The weekend distribution price of Shandong Kemico neopentyl glycol is 8,900 yuan/ton. Compared with last weekend, the quotation is temporarily stable.

From the perspective of the upstream raw material market of neopentyl glycol, the domestic isobutyraldehyde market price is temporarily stable this week. This week, the domestic mainstream market price of isobutyraldehyde is 6233.33 yuan/ton. The market price of upstream raw materials is consolidating at a low level, and the cost support is average. Due to the influence of supply and demand, it has a negative impact on the price of neopentyl glycol.

3. Market Outlook Forecast

In the middle and early December, the market trend of neopentyl glycol may fluctuate slightly and decline mainly. The upstream isobutyraldehyde market is consolidating at a low level, the cost support is average, the downstream coating market is average, and the enthusiasm for downstream procurement has weakened. Neopentyl glycol analysts of SunSirs believe that the short-term neopentyl glycol market may fluctuate slightly and fall mainly under the influence of supply, demand and raw materials.

