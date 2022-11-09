Home Business Cost support is better. It is expected that the price of paraformaldehyde may rise slightly. Shandong Province_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Cost support is better. It is expected that the price of paraformaldehyde may rise slightly. Shandong Province

Cost support is better. It is expected that the price of paraformaldehyde may rise slightly. Shandong Province_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On November 9, the average production price of paraformaldehyde in Shandong was 5433.33 yuan / ton, and the quotation was unchanged from last week. It fell 24.88% year-on-year.

upstreammethanolSituation: The domestic market in East China rebounded from a low level, and the transaction was acceptable. The futures stopped falling and rebounded. In some areas, the production facilities of major enterprises stopped, the supply decreased, and the market buying sentiment improved. In some areas, logistics is limited but demand is weak, and the price of downstream receiving goods is weak.

Recently, the methanol market has a downward trend, and the cost support is good. However, the transportation in Shandong is not smooth, and the market transaction is not good. The paraformaldehyde analyst of the business club predicts that the price may rise slightly.

