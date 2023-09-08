Home » Costco Trade-In Program: Exchanging Old Electronics for Free Food and Store Credit
Costco Joins the Efforts of Promoting Recycling by Launching Costco Trade-In Program

Costco, one of the leading retail stores in the United States, has joined the growing number of establishments promoting recycling. The company has launched a program called Costco Trade-In, which allows customers to exchange their old electronics for free food.

The program accepts a variety of electronic devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and video game consoles. To participate in the program, customers need to visit the Costco Trade-In website and enter their device’s serial number and answer questions about its current condition. This information is used to provide a quote on the commercial value of the device.

Once the quote is obtained, Costco provides prepaid shipping supplies and packaging instructions, which will be delivered within 3 to 5 business days. Alternatively, customers can choose to print a prepaid shipping label and use their own packaging for immediate shipment.

To ensure data security, customers are instructed to follow the provided instructions to wipe their devices before packaging and delivering them to the courier service. Upon receipt at the inspection facility, the device’s data will be erased, and the transaction will be finalized for payment.

As a reward for participating in the program, customers will receive a choice between a Costco Store Card or a Costco Digital Store Card loaded with the trade-in value. These store credits can be used for future purchases both online and in-store at Costco.

It is important to note that not all electronic items are eligible for the program. The devices must be in working condition and free from any significant damage.

With Costco Trade-In, customers can both contribute to recycling efforts and benefit from store credits to enhance their shopping experience at Costco. This innovative program showcases Costco’s commitment to sustainable initiatives and customer satisfaction.

