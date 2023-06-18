Count absent at Silvio’s funeral? Dissociate yourself from Schlein and wrath of the base

Conte absent in the Duomo in Milan, that’s why he doesn’t go to Berlusconi’s funeral. Backstory

Elly Schlein present. Giuseppe Conte absent. The lump sum of the former prime minister and leader of the 5 Star Movement at the funeral in the Duomo in Milan is noisy Silvio Berlusconi. Many wonder why he decided not to participate. The reconstructions that are made in Parliament are that Conte intends in this way get away from the secretary of the Democratic party without giving in to the rhetoric of the beatification (at least on the Mediaset networks and beyond) of the former Knight now that he is gone.

The number one pentastellato also wants to give a signal to the grillina base: participate in Berlusconi’s funeral, “enemy” political for those who recognize themselves in Marco Travaglio’s Fatto Quotidiano, would probably have been a signal not welcomed by the electorate and by the Movement. Respect for death is fine, due to all, but this absence is also political and is linked in the presence of Schlein.

Subscribe to the newsletter

