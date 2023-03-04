Dhe boiler rooms in Germany will be a central scene of the energy transition in the coming years. As early as the beginning of 2024, a regulation could apply according to which every newly installed heating system should be operated on the basis of 65 percent renewable energies. This emerges from a draft for changes in the Building Energy Act (GEG). In addition, there should be operating bans for heaters that are still working and whose replacement was not yet planned. New owners and heirs are particularly affected.

When it comes to control, the state goes much further than before.