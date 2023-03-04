Home Business When the state monitors the heating – which homeowners have to reckon with
Business

When the state monitors the heating – which homeowners have to reckon with

by admin
When the state monitors the heating – which homeowners have to reckon with

Dhe boiler rooms in Germany will be a central scene of the energy transition in the coming years. As early as the beginning of 2024, a regulation could apply according to which every newly installed heating system should be operated on the basis of 65 percent renewable energies. This emerges from a draft for changes in the Building Energy Act (GEG). In addition, there should be operating bans for heaters that are still working and whose replacement was not yet planned. New owners and heirs are particularly affected.

When it comes to control, the state goes much further than before.

See also  Here's how the Fs change against the expensive bills: the stations become green and focus on renewables

You may also like

Authoritative Department Talks Beginning｜Create an Appropriate Monetary and...

Virtual HV (or none?)

Btp Italia, what changes on the yield in...

From Veneto Maschio Gaspardo leader also in Romania

Overnight news: U.S. stocks close higher, international oil...

Pd, Schlein-Bonaccini meeting. Comparison on the organization of...

Uniper & Co: FDP wants fast reprivatization of...

Oil, the United Arab Emirates ready to leave...

UAE to withdraw from OPEC? The official announcement...

Survey, Pd alone or with the 5 Stars,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy