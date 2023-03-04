news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 03 MAR – A particularly snowless winter is about to end in South Tyrol.



“Normally, the heaviest snowfall of the entire year occurs at higher elevations in early March, but this year we are at an all-time low,” explains provincial meteorologist Dieter Peterlin. In Pennes, in Val Sarentino, there is currently just 9 cm of snow, which is the historical minimum in the last 30 years, since the beginning of the measurements. The long-term average would be just under 60 cm. The prospects are not rosy either. According to Peterlin, a few flakes may fall next week, especially on Wednesday evening in the north of South Tyrol. (HANDLE).

