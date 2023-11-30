Counterfeit $20 Bills Circulation Sparks Concern in San Miguel: Victims Speak Out

Counterfeit $20.00 bills are causing concern in the city of San Miguel, with two cases of fraud already reported this week. The first incident occurred in the Ciudad Pacifica neighborhood, where a victim received fake bills as payment for a job installing appliances. The second case involved an encomendista in the center of the city.

Celena Zavaleta, one of the victims, took to social media to warn others about the counterfeit bills, urging people to be cautious when receiving $20 bills and calling for action from the authorities. She shared her frustration, stating, “You know how hard it is to earn your cents these days and that ill-intentioned people, taken advantage of without scruples, without heart, do this to us. Believe me, it bothers, it hurts, because now we have to replace that money.”

The affected individuals did not directly accuse the individuals who gave them the counterfeit money, as they believe that the perpetrators may not have been aware that the bills were fake. However, they are determined to prevent the further circulation of counterfeit bills by marking them as “False” and warning their clients.

The community has been advised to exercise caution and be vigilant when handling money, with suggestions to use counterfeit bill detection markers to prevent falling victim to such fraud. Additionally, people are encouraged to inform the authorities if they suspect counterfeit bills are in circulation, to prevent further incidents.

The victims of these scams are urging the authorities to take action and investigate the manufacturing and circulation of counterfeit bills, to hold those responsible accountable and prevent further fraud. It is hoped that by raising awareness and taking preventive measures, the circulation of counterfeit bills can be minimized in the area.