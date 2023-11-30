NASA will send people’s names to space for free: how to register yours

NASA to Send Over a Million Names to Space Aboard Europa Clipper Mission

NASA is offering an opportunity for over a million people to send their names into space as part of its “Message in a Bottle” program. Those who register will have the chance to have their names embossed on the Europa Clipper spacecraft, which is set to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa in October 2024.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration has invited individuals to submit their names through an official program website to be included on the mission. The deadline for registration is December 31, 2023, and as of June 1, 1,049,441 people have already added their names, with approximately 7,900 from Argentina.

Participants can also read an exclusive poem by Ada Limón and download a souvenir photo after registering. The names and surnames collected will be placed on a microchip, which will be attached to the Europa Clipper spacecraft. The chip, containing text lines smaller than 1/1000th of a human hair, will form part of the spacecraft’s propulsion module, and make nearly 50 flyovers of Europa.

The aim of the mission is to collect data on Europa’s subsurface ocean, icy crust, and atmosphere to determine if the moon could support life. NASA hopes the spacecraft will provide valuable insights into the potential for life beyond Earth.

This initiative follows in the tradition of NASA sending motivational messages on spacecraft exploring the solar system, and seeks to inspire people around the world.

