Covid investigation: “Gallera does not want to give the right data”. The outbursts

The investigation on failure red zone Of Alzano-Nembro just concluded, which led to the entry in the register of suspects of 20 peopleincluding former premier Giuseppe Conte and the president of Lombardy Fontanabrings out one dramatic situation clear but deliberately kept hidden from the population. And the March 7, 2020 when, from a river-meeting of the Cts, – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – the news of the closure of the whole Lombardy: Train stations are stormed. On that same day, the official of the general management Welfare of the Lombardy Region, Aida Andreassi – today medical director of the IRCCS San Gerardo Foundation – alarmed, he exchanges some messages with the councilor of Italia Viva Niccolò Cart, originally from Seriate. According to the facts, Andreassi writes: “I have talked to Fontanasays there is one indication Of keep everything hidden. Chinese dictatorship is better. The president told me that you can’t tell the truth. The intensivists want to come out with devastating messages to the population.”

The indication for everyone – continues the Fact – is reassure and hide. They discuss the February 26th – three days after the closure-reopening of the Alzano hospital – the director of Areu Alberto Zoli and the vice president of the Region Fabrizio Sala. It is one of hundreds of chats in the prosecutor’s office of Bergamo, in the investigation into the management of the first pandemic wave, and for which, among others, they are being investigated for epidemic and manslaughter even the top Lombard leaders Fountain and Gallery. Zoli writes to Sala: “We are almost at tarallucci and wine (….). Gallera does not want to give correct databut now we are at 305 positive“. On March 3, Andreassi still vents with Carretta: “We are like in Wuhan. The trend is crazy. He just called me Zangrillo, he went to Lodi. (…). Berluska’s medical sborone that almost starts crying. She said she was like a circle of hell“.

