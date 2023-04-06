The President of the Central Association of German Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, criticizes the federal government’s plans for the heat transition in buildings. “Heat pumps are by no means the most ecologically efficient way in every building, things like the overall energetic condition, the insulation and much more have to be taken into account. It would be much more expedient to first look at the CO2 targets and then think about which ways to get there,” said Dittrich in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche. He went on to say: “We have to superimpose ecology and social market economy. I would have liked more experimentation clauses, such as a requirement that a house must be CO2-neutral, but how this is achieved is up to the owner. Instead, everything is prescribed with centimeter precision, from thermal insulation to distance regulations. We lose innovation because we tie ourselves down.”