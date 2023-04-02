Home Business Crazy ATM gives away 300 and 400 euro banknotes
by admin
Foggia, ATM gives away money. Crazy crowd: police intervention was also needed

On Saturday, April 1, an ATM “Impazzito” gave away money to the citizens of Foggia: an incredible scene took place in the central streets. In a few minutes, dozens of people crowded to collect the money generously donated by the machine. So much so that it was necessary the intervention of the police to get everything back to normal. The bank manager also yelled in despair: “I’m broke, help me with a fundraiser.” But don’t panic. It was actually an April Fool’s joke: the joke was made by the Facebook page “Voce di Foggia” to its followers.

