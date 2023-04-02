Il well-known nationalist blogger and war correspondent russo Vladlen Tatarsky died inexplosion in a bars in St. Petersburg. This was reported by the emergency services cited by the Russian media. The Tass agency specifies that the explosion was caused by over 200 grams of Tnt and that the number of wounded has risen to 16. According to the first reconstructions by the Russian media, the blogger was in the cafe to meet a group of people when a woman handed him a box containing a statuette that would have exploded. The place had once belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, nicknamed “Putin’s chef”, founder of the Wagner mercenary group. Russia’s Interior Ministry said everyone in the bar at the time of the explosion had been “checked for involvement”. Tatarsky, 40, born Maxim Fomin, managed a Telegram channel followed by 560 thousand users in which he told theprogress of the conflict in Ukraine.