Create a new benchmark for two-wheeled electric luxury flagship Yadea GN series new products appear on the CCTV stage- DoNews

Create a new benchmark for two-wheeled electric luxury flagship Yadea GN series new products debut on the CCTV stage

News from DoNews on June 15 (Ding Fan) A few days ago, Yadea joined hands with the host of the main station, Sa Beining, to hold a grand event with the theme of “Science and Technology, Achieve Beautiful Travel” in the E01 studio of China Central Radio and Television. Summit and Yadea GN Exploration E10 Glory Launch Conference. Yadea not only became the first brand in the industry to hold a press conference on CCTV, but also ushered in a new era of two rounds of luxury flagships in the industry. Wang Zhongjia, Executive President of Yadea Technology Group, Li Linsen, Associate Professor and Doctoral Supervisor of Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Chen Jian, Dean of Research Institute of Yadea Huayu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. attended the press conference.

Two major products released, ushering in a new era of luxury flagships in the industry

After appearing on the stage of CCTV Spring Festival Gala twice, Yadea’s electric car appeared on the stage of CCTV again with absolute strength, and passed the stage of CCTV, the world’s top authoritative media, representing China’s intelligent manufacturing to the world. “President Sa Beining” who has joined hands with Yadi for four times, this time witnessed the iteration and transformation of Yadi Guanneng series again at the home court of CCTV.

As the world‘s most popular single-series product of two-wheeled electric vehicles, the Yadea GN Series has continuously broken through technological boundaries and refreshed industry records since its birth, and each generation is a benchmark that leads industry changes. Today, on top of the flagship, the Yadea GN series ushers in the advent of a luxurious flagship. Yadea GN Exploration E10, Yadea GN Luxury Q9 Collector’s Edition and other luxury flagship models of Yadea GN shined on the CCTV stage. The benchmark flagship new product “Super Long Battery Life”, redefines the two-wheeled luxury flagship, and fully demonstrates Yadea’s absolute leadership in the field of short- and medium-distance travel around the world.

To create a luxury flagship benchmark, Yadea adheres to the internal value and external expression, and integrates “above the peak” in an all-round way, realizing multiple empowerments of luxurious performance, luxurious control, luxurious aesthetics, luxurious space and luxurious intelligence.

The intrinsic value level, specifically, can be divided into four key factors. First of all, in terms of luxury performance, TTFAR graphene 3rd generation Plus battery, 2000W high-power motor, new throttle control and algorithm adjustment, temperature sensor controller, etc. comprehensively enhance the hard-core experience; in terms of luxury control, we apply master-level professional tuning to ensure that users Facing any road conditions, you can enjoy a silky-smooth handling experience; in terms of luxury space, this new product adopts a pilot-level super-large body configuration, a spacious riding space, and can be easily driven even with long legs, making riding safer and more comfortable. Finally, in terms of luxury intelligence, YADEA has specially created the YADEA OS intelligent center for users, with multiple unlocking methods, GPS remote management, positioning anti-theft and other intelligent controls.

➢ As for external expression, it is an attitude, an aesthetic, and the most intuitive sensory experience. In our opinion, a luxury flagship needs to have a luxury aesthetic above the pinnacle. Drawing inspiration from the architecture of the top of the city, it pioneered the aesthetics of the top of the city, ingeniously created the automotive-grade iconic grille headlight shape, the original two-wheeled body plating “epaulet” decoration, and automotive-grade paint, all of which make the whole vehicle show a luxurious temperament. .

Driven by innovation, leading the industry to the road of technology empowering high-end intelligent manufacturing

Technology makes a better travel. At the press conference, Dr. Li Linsen and Dean Chen Jian jointly discussed the technological transformation and product application of sodium-ion batteries in the two-wheeled electric industry, and grandly introduced cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements such as Yadi Ji Na No. 1.

Over the years, Yadea has galloped the global market with a technological foundation, and has made breakthroughs in energy technology, performance technology, and intelligent technology. The car-level sodium-ion battery has built a new travel ecology in which graphene batteries, carbon fiber lithium batteries, and sodium batteries “troika” go hand in hand, leading the industry to the road of high-quality development where technology empowers high-end intelligent manufacturing.

Stick to the original intention and continue the dream of over 70 million users around the world

As a leading global short-distance travel brand that has accompanied users for 25 years, Yadea has always practiced the concept of “customer-centered” and created products that exceed expectations around user needs. The dream continues to be crowned. At the event site, Yadea invited Song Jian, an electric bike enthusiast, to share with you the dream-chasing story of riding 40,000 kilometers and breaking the Guinness World Record three times with the company of Yadi’s electric bike. Not only that, Song Jian announced on the spot that he will drive the Yadi GN Explorer E10 to start a new Guinness World Record challenge.

Green is the primary color of two-wheeled electric vehicles, and it is also the origin of Yadea’s practice of green public welfare undertakings. At the press conference, Yadea announced that it will join hands with CCTV News to carry out the public welfare activity “City of Youth and Love”, and donate Yadea electric vehicles to the ecological administrators of Sanjiangyuan National Park. In the new era of travel, let hundreds of millions of people enjoy beautiful travel.