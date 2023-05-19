Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad weather

Following the bad weather that hit various provinces of Emilia Romagna and the Marches, to demonstrate its close proximity to the territory, the Credem Group promptly implemented the moratorium, up to a maximum of 12 months, in favor of families and businesses with residence or legal and operational headquarters in the provinces concerned, holders of mortgage or unsecured loans, relating to buildings that have been cleared out or made uninhabitable, or relating to the management of commercial, agricultural and production activities.

To support entrepreneurs and families, it will also be possible to request the suspension of leasing and personal loans.

Faced with the worsening of the emergency, Credem makes a credit limit of 2.7 billion euro available to all those who have suffered damage. The loans will be used to support basic necessities, through favorable conditions and simplified disbursement procedures.

Applications can be submitted by 30 September 2023.

The Credem Group is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and has a total business at the end of March 2023, between total deposits and loans, equal to over 130 billion euros.