Home » Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad weather
Business

Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad weather

by admin
Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad weather

Following the bad weather that hit various provinces of Emilia Romagna and the Marches, to demonstrate its close proximity to the territory, the Credem Group promptly implemented the moratorium, up to a maximum of 12 months, in favor of families and businesses with residence or legal and operational headquarters in the provinces concerned, holders of mortgage or unsecured loans, relating to buildings that have been cleared out or made uninhabitable, or relating to the management of commercial, agricultural and production activities.

To support entrepreneurs and families, it will also be possible to request the suspension of leasing and personal loans.

Faced with the worsening of the emergency, Credem makes a credit limit of 2.7 billion euro available to all those who have suffered damage. The loans will be used to support basic necessities, through favorable conditions and simplified disbursement procedures.

Applications can be submitted by 30 September 2023.

The Credem Group is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and has a total business at the end of March 2023, between total deposits and loans, equal to over 130 billion euros.

See also  From Revolut, payments are made by pagoPA without commissions

You may also like

Real estate: When the heating ruins the price

Opinions and Advice, Which to Choose?

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and...

ECB: “Growth will continue in 2023”. Record drop...

German Dax soars to new all-time highs

That’s what the TikTok ban in Montana is...

Electricity, consumption down by 4.3% in Italy in...

Three things all investors should learn from the...

Personal data from the EU to the US,...

Stock market: Dax at record high – this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy