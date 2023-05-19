Mortal Kombat 1: the reinterpretation of a myth will open pre-orders tomorrow May 19th

Warner Bros. Games has set the opening of pre-orders for Mortal Kombat 1 for tomorrow May 19th. Despite the name, however, it will be a completely new chapter in the series. The game will be available in three editions, both physical and digital, starting from September 19, 2023: Standard Edition, Premium Edition e Kollector’s Edition.

Mortal Kombat 1 represents a real rebirth of the franchise that is forged with numerous new elements starting from the plot. The new title will offer a reimagined and never-before-seen version of the characters and will be set in a universe created by the fire god Liu Kang.

The game will depart from the past and introduce many unexpected changes involving the classic rivalries and personal stories of a wide range of characters including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung , Johnny Cage and many others. Furthermore, will introduce the new “Kameo wrestlers” feature that they will be able to assist during matches.

“Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to share this new story, accompanied by the reinterpretation of classic characters, with our fans“, he has declared Ed Boon, creative lead of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat. “We’re also introducing Kameo Fighters, who will add a unique lineup of companions to your party. Very soon we will gladly show you this feature and other new game elements“.

The game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch e PC. The Premium Edition will be accompanied by the Kombat Pack which includes: a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage (available as early as day one), early access to six playable characters (released later) and five new Kameo fighters (released later), plus 1,250 dragon crystals (game currency).

The Kollector’s Edition, on the other hand, is aimed at the most loyal fans and, in addition to the digital contents of the Premium Edition, includes: a 41cm statue of Liu Kang made by COARSEa character skin inspired by Liu Kang, three exclusive art prints, a steel case and 1,450 more dragon crystals for a total of 2.700.

With all pre-orders it will be included Shang Tsung as a playable character upon release and access to closed beta available only for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in August. More information will be shared by Warner Bros. Games directly on the official site of the game.