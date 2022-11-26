Home Business Credit Suisse: after the shocking news, customers flee yet again a new intraday record low for the stock. Vontobel cuts target price
Business

Credit Suisse: after the shocking news, customers flee yet again a new intraday record low for the stock. Vontobel cuts target price

by admin
Credit Suisse: after the shocking news, customers flee yet again a new intraday record low for the stock. Vontobel cuts target price

New historic intraday low for the Credit Suisse stock, the Swiss banking giant in the throes of a historic restructuring process, hit in the first six weeks of the fourth quarter by outflows of approximately 84 billion Swiss francs.

The flows particularly affected the wealth management division.

The stock is under pressure today on the Zurich stock exchange, after the note by Andreas Venditti, an analyst at Vontobel, who underlined that he was “stunned” by the flight of customers from Credit Suisse and who said he expected a new loss for the bank next year due to high financing costs.

The analyst cut the target price on the Credit Suisse stock from the previous 4 francs to 3.5 Swiss francs. The stock lost more than 2% on the Zurich stock exchange, falling to 3.47 Swiss francs.

The Vontobel analyst added that the bank “urgently” needs to stop the bleeding of outflows in the wealth management division, which by the way is part of its core business.

See also  «The SME in 2030», the first of a series of webinars of the Naples Industrial Union

You may also like

Eni and BF, agreement signed to develop an...

Wall Street opens the Black Friday mini-session. US...

Weekly inventory of Lange’s construction steel products: the...

Bund rates between ECB and GDP Germany: 2-10...

Pop culture: Milan Games Week kicks off with...

֤50ָ ʱСҵ_йҾŻ

Confesercenti: rebound of confidence driving energy for consumption...

In the future, sodium-ion trams will be cheaper...

Space, Italy bets 3.1 billion on programs managed...

ͷųʽΛ5000Ԫ ȫ潵׼_֤

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy