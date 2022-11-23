Home Business Credit Suisse expects loss of 1.5 billion Swiss francs in the fourth quarter
Business

by admin
Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse announced it expects a loss of 1.5 billion Swiss francs, the equivalent of $1.6 billion, for the fourth quarter of the year.

The Swiss bank had already announced last month the launch of a series of measures aimed at addressing the problems that persistently beset its investment bank, as part of a broader restructuring process.

“These decisive measures should result in a radical restructuring of the Investment Bank – reads a statement just issued by Credit Suisse – in an accelerated transformation of costs, in a strengthened and reallocated capital, and each of these measures is making progress”.

