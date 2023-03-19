- The future of Credit Suisse is decided: Die UBS becomes her competitor for the total of three billion francs take over.
- In order to reduce any risks for UBS, the federal government speaks to the big bank Guarantee of 9 billion francs out of.
- The National Bank (SNB) is supporting the takeover with a loan of up to 100 billion francs.
- Minister of Finance Karin Keller-Sutter: «It is the best possible solution.» The risks for the state and the business location are significantly lower “than in any other scenario”.
- Credit Suisse branches will be tomorrow open as usual be.
Daily news, March 19, 2023, 11:10 p.m
