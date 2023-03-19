Filip Kostic he unlocked the derby d’Italia Between Inter e Juventus with a great left-footed shot that brought the bianconeri up 1-0 in the 23rd minute. The Juventus fans, however, remained in suspense for a few minutes as the goal scored by the Serbian risked being disallowed for hand ball.

The action start saw Vlahovic e Rabiot phrasing forward before serving Kostic: the television footage tried to catch a possible touch with the Frenchman’s arm. Despite this, there were no clear images of the foul surgery, so a check in the room was sufficient Was without Chiffi was called back toOn Field Review. The only indisputable snapshots are those of Vlahovic’s touch-stop, who had his arm regularly adherent to his body.