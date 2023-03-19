Home World that’s why it was validated by Chiffi
World

that’s why it was validated by Chiffi

by admin
that’s why it was validated by Chiffi

The editorial staff Sunday 19 March 2023, 21:55

Filip Kostic he unlocked the derby d’Italia Between Inter e Juventus with a great left-footed shot that brought the bianconeri up 1-0 in the 23rd minute. The Juventus fans, however, remained in suspense for a few minutes as the goal scored by the Serbian risked being disallowed for hand ball.

The action start saw Vlahovic e Rabiot phrasing forward before serving Kostic: the television footage tried to catch a possible touch with the Frenchman’s arm. Despite this, there were no clear images of the foul surgery, so a check in the room was sufficient Was without Chiffi was called back toOn Field Review. The only indisputable snapshots are those of Vlahovic’s touch-stop, who had his arm regularly adherent to his body.

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  1 dead, 2 injured in Los Angeles shooting - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Piombino “armored” for fear of blitz against the...

Neighbors of Soba Radanović untied their tongue |...

The coach criticized Aleksandar Mitrović for the red...

Assault of the left on the family, the...

Cristina Scuccia performs with her new song at...

Xi Jinping arrives, Moscow polished. The US: “A...

Palestine and Israel pledge to take immediate action...

Baskonia beat Real Madrid in front of Zvezda...

Čukarički beat Voždovac and attack Partizan | Sport

Redemption Ragusa, Sesto San Giovanni served 60-56

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy