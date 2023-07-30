Crucifixes and rosaries, sacred art fills up with online sales

Sacred art and religious articles are combined with online commerce. To say it are the accounts of Holyart, an e-commerce company that closed 2022 with a turnover of over 15 million euros, up by over 8% compared to the previous year and a positive EBITDA, up by 4 .2% compared to 2021.

In the last three years, the turnover of the company, founded in 2007 in Reggio Emilia by Stefano Zanni and Gabriele Guatteri, has almost doubled, going from 8 million in 2019 to 15 million in 2022, with average annual growth rates in the period of over 26%. Sales are mainly driven by foreign markets, which account for about 70% of turnover, with over 800,000 customers spread across 160 countries around the world. Above all, the European and US markets stand out, with the latter which, after Europe, has become the second in terms of turnover and is the one that recorded the best performance in 2022 with an increase of 30%.

«In 2022 – says Stefano Zanni, CEO and co-founder of Holyart – we continued to grow and it is a very positive and not at all obvious result in light of the trend in online sales of products at an international level, in which even giants such as Amazon they suffered a major setback. The result we achieved in 2022 is particularly relevant because we managed to increase sales after the two years of the pandemic, 2020 and 2021, in which growth was explosive. This year is proving to be a year of adjustment, in which we aim to consolidate the results achieved in the years of the pandemic”.

Holyart, which employs about 50 employees and has a warehouse of over 10,000 thousand square meters, in 2022 handled more than 160 thousand orders with over 60 thousand products in the catalog including cribs, crucifixes, rosaries, religious statues, candles, incense, and food and cosmetics made by many monasteries in Italy and Europe.

«To continue along this growth path – underlines Zanni – we will continue to invest to strengthen our positioning. 90% of the products we sell are in our warehouse. We buy them to sell and ship them all over the world. Over the years we have discovered and selected over 240 artisans throughout Italy of which in many cases we are the main customers. Many are Made in Italy artisan excellences that probably would not have resisted the pressures of globalization and, more recently, of the pandemic, without the international sales channel of our e-commerce”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

