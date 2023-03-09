According to Silvergate, the liquidation plan provides for all deposits to be paid out. It is currently being considered how the outstanding claims can be settled. Important liabilities have meanwhile already been serviced: When Silvergate ran into liquidity problems last year, the institute received more than four billion dollars from the US mortgage bank Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB). In doing so, Silvergate has carried the risks of the crypto market deeper into the traditional banking system, criticized three US senators, including Democrat Elizabeth Warren, in an open letter. The money has since been repaid in full, FHLB reported in early March.