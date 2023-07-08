Crypto company hacked: $120 million gone

There was probably a hacker attack on the crypto company Multichain, in which more than 120 million euros were stolen. dem10 via Getty Images

As Bloomberg reports, a crypto company’s assets of more than $120 million were “unusually” moved to an undisclosed address.

Crypto company Multichain previously reported in early May that it could not reach its CEO.

The incident sparked rumors of a multichain wallet hack on Twitter. According to media reports, the developers have now confirmed the hacker attack.

More than $120 million of a crypto firm’s assets have been moved to an undisclosed address after the company, according to Bloomberg had reported that it was having trouble contacting its CEO.

in one Tweet on Friday, Multichain — a crypto app that facilitates the transfer of assets across different blockchains — said an unusual transfer had taken place and said it was investigating the matter. It recommended customers to suspend their use of the platform.

“Unusually, the lockup assets on the multichain MPC address have been moved to an unknown address. The team is unsure of what happened and is investigating the incident,” Multichain said.

MetaSleuth, a crypto fund visualization and analytics company, answered on Twitter and found that Multichain’s tokens had been split between six different crypto addresses.

“More than 120 million assets have been transferred from Multichain: Fantom Bridge and Multichain: Moonriver Bridge and are now spread across six addresses. Additionally, 1.2 million ICEs (currently valued at $1.8 million) were burned from address 0x9d57.

After the news broke, several Twitter users said Multichain was likely hacked, loudly CoinTelegraph. Multichain did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The company’s latest troubles come weeks after it struggled to reach CEO Zhaojun in late May. “The team has done everything possible to keep the protocol running, but we are currently unable to contact CEO Zhaojun and obtain the necessary server access for maintenance,” one said Tweet.

Separately, Binance, the world‘s largest crypto exchange, was bought by one last October $100M Crypto Hack Hitafter a vulnerability in a cross-chain bridge was exploited.

Crypto investing clearly has its risks and downsides, but there are also benefits of digital assets, including potentially high returns. Bitcoin is up around 80 this year percent to over $30,000 gone upalso because Blackrock recently submitted an application to launch its first bitcoin exchange traded fund asked.

