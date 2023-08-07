Home » Cucinelli: “Artificial intelligence is an extraordinary invention but it must be humanized”
Business

Cucinelli: “Artificial intelligence is an extraordinary invention but it must be humanized”

by admin
Cucinelli: “Artificial intelligence is an extraordinary invention but it must be humanized”

ROMA – Brunello Cucinelli on August 3, he took pen and paper and wrote a letter entitled “of artificial and human intelligence“. From his contribution on this technological revolution it emerges that AI is an extraordinary opportunity.
Why did you feel the need to write your vision on AI?

“I wanted to write this letter to illustrate to our collaborators, my friends and my family, what is a great theme for humanity.

See also  Environment - Netherlands throttles wind turbines for the passage of migratory birds

You may also like

The Rare Misprinted 1 Dollar Bill Selling for...

Seniors: These technical ideas help in everyday life

Resolution 19 of 07/10/2023 – Registration fee and...

The Council of Ministers gives the green light...

Favorable Policies to Boost the Development of the...

How to stay mentally flexible with the switch...

Borsa, Leonardo at the highest since 2017 after...

Financial education: Germany only mediocre – WELT

Tesla CFO Resigns Ahead of Cybertruck Launch: Vaibhav...

Northeast Macro: Non-Agricultural Employment Cools, Interest Rates at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy