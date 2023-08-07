Home » there are victims- Corriere TV
World

there are victims- Corriere TV

by admin
there are victims- Corriere TV

“Moscow will pay for what it has done in this war,” President Zelensky said

Two rocket attacks by Russian forces hit the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, hitting a residential building. This was reported by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyon his Telegram channel. “Unfortunately, there are casualties. Rescuers and all the necessary services are present on the spot », she added. “We must stop Russian terror” and Moscow “will be held responsible for everything it has done in this terrible war,” she stressed.

August 7, 2023 – Updated August 7, 2023 , 10:58 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  German government, ok Germany-Italy gas solidarity agreement

You may also like

Tragedy Strikes in Pakistan as Passenger Train Derails,...

Udinese – Four days to the first challenge...

Ukrainian Security Services Detain Informant Accused of Plotting...

The first asylum seekers sent by the British...

Belarus started military exercises near Poland and Lithuania...

France, woman tortured and locked up at home...

The companions of Ukrainian soldiers who died in...

CCP Continues to Infiltrate Overseas via Cloud Technology:...

Nile fever and mosquitoes, the appeal of Ats...

the parallel destinies of the Bidens and Crosetto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy