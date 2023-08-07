there are victims- Corriere TV

“Moscow will pay for what it has done in this war,” President Zelensky said

Two rocket attacks by Russian forces hit the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, hitting a residential building. This was reported by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyon his Telegram channel. “Unfortunately, there are casualties. Rescuers and all the necessary services are present on the spot », she added. “We must stop Russian terror” and Moscow “will be held responsible for everything it has done in this terrible war,” she stressed.

August 7, 2023 – Updated August 7, 2023 , 10:58 pm

