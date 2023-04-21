Cupra Tavascan, electric. The sports coupé SUV makes its debut

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Tavascan, the new electric SUV coupe presented in Berlin, doubles the range of battery-powered models from Cupra, as well as being destined to become the flagship car of the brand. It joins the 100% electric Born (twin of the Vw ID.3) and the plug-in hybrids Cupra Formentor, Cupra Leon and Cupra Leon Sportstourer. By 2025, the brand will add new electrified models starting with the Terramar and the other battery-powered one based on the UrbanRebel concept.

Tavascan is developed in Barcelona and manufactured in China

Designed and developed in Barcelona, ​​the Tavascan is based on the VW group’s MEB platform and features the most advanced technology both in terms of powertrains, chassis, connectivity, safety and comfort, based on enclosed in a body for a generation of driving. It will be produced in the Volkswagen group factory in Anhui in China which within the group has always been considered the technological antenna for the electrified mobility of electric futures.

Cupra Tavascan, that’s how it’s done

Tavascan dimensions are ad hoc with the Cupra DNA

The new Tavascan combines dynamic qualities with the practicality of dimensions compatible with urban traffic: it is 4,644 mm long, 1,861 mm wide, 1,597 mm high and has a wheelbase of 2,766 mm. In short, a sport utility with an athletic and above all coupe-like tone, full of the typical veins typical of sports SUVs and with a hint of spoiler at the tip of the rear bonnet. All in perfect harmony with the exclusive and original DNA typical of all the cars of the Cupra brand.

Cupra Tavascan, all the photos of the new electric coupé SUV Photogallery17 photos View

Tavazan the premium light signature Matrix is ​​at the top

Among the aesthetic highlights of the new electric SUV from Cupra there is in particular the unprecedented light signature represented by the Led Matrix headlights. The Matrix function allows automatic lighting that avoids dazzling vehicles to which is added the revised bumper. At the bottom of the vehicle, the lines flow into the air intakes to enhance the cooling of the Tavascan’s batteries, adding a practical touch to the overall design of the car.

Tavascan there are 6 driving modes available

Accredited with an emotional SUV DNA, the new Tavascan, in addition to the expected six driving modes, is equipped with Adaptive Chassis Control technology (DCC Sport), with sports suspension and decidedly progressive steering, all details to which are added high performance based on alloy wheels with sizes of 19, 20 and 21 inches essential for the search for an optimal sporty driving experience essential for an SUV.