Home » “Arderás”, the return of Peninsular after three years
World

“Arderás”, the return of Peninsular after three years

by admin
“Arderás”, the return of Peninsular after three years

The group Peninsularformed by Elena, Ricardo, Nano and Carlos, returns with force and does so by releasing a new single under the name “Arderás” after spending three years away from the spotlight of the industry. The people from Madrid have shown the first preview of what will be the continuity of their previous project called “Polished edges”. The theme has been recorded by the group itself in wild studio and has been mastered by Red Xisco.

The song comes to us with several different nuances than what we have ever been able to hear from Peninsular. In the single we see a change of trend of the band and the process of evolution that they have had in this time. The theme is a criticism of the false utopias that exist in a society that is doomed to always repeat the same mistakes. And, the fire that individuals need is to want to fight for what we believe in and to keep an eye on what will come in the future.

We continue to appreciate the nods to folk, rock and American music, but those stronger sounds that come from the band are also beginning to be noticed. It’s the same essence but we’ll see that progress in the next songs that the group advances. This is just the beginning, both musically and in concert, of what the band is preparing for this 2023.

See also  South Korea's anti-communist sentiment deepens on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China | South Korea | Epoch Times

You may also like

The metaphor of a jammed democracy – Mondoworker

The West is considering a near-total ban on...

Udinese-Cremonese / All players’ forfeits: here’s who won’t...

Rice students protest ‘Israel at 75’ conference –...

Femicide, the new trend in Cameroon ~ Tout...

Lithium, in Chile plan to nationalize the sector

Storing toys for the safety of little ones

Dengue epidemic in South America and the army...

Papal Ceremonial Lavelli awarded Archbishop by Pope –...

Fran Perea 20 years since the first episode...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy