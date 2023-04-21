“Arderás”, the return of Peninsular after three years

The group Peninsularformed by Elena, Ricardo, Nano and Carlos, returns with force and does so by releasing a new single under the name “Arderás” after spending three years away from the spotlight of the industry. The people from Madrid have shown the first preview of what will be the continuity of their previous project called “Polished edges”. The theme has been recorded by the group itself in wild studio and has been mastered by Red Xisco.

The song comes to us with several different nuances than what we have ever been able to hear from Peninsular. In the single we see a change of trend of the band and the process of evolution that they have had in this time. The theme is a criticism of the false utopias that exist in a society that is doomed to always repeat the same mistakes. And, the fire that individuals need is to want to fight for what we believe in and to keep an eye on what will come in the future.

We continue to appreciate the nods to folk, rock and American music, but those stronger sounds that come from the band are also beginning to be noticed. It’s the same essence but we’ll see that progress in the next songs that the group advances. This is just the beginning, both musically and in concert, of what the band is preparing for this 2023.

