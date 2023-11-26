Cyber ​​Monday: Is the discount campaign worth it?

Cyber ​​Monday can be worth it. There are some product categories that are cheaper on this day than on Black Friday. Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

Cyber ​​Monday is not only one of the biggest, but also the last deal day of the calendar year. After Prime Day in the summer and Singles’ Day and Black Friday in November, Cyber ​​Monday represents the culmination of the shopping events.

When does Cyber ​​Monday take place?

This year will be the Cyber Monday am 27. November 2023 organized. As always, it takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, which falls on November 24th in 2023. The so-called Cyber ​​Week (usually includes all days from the Monday before Black Friday up to and including Cyber ​​Monday) begins on November 20, 2023.

Read too

With these eight tips you can save money on Cyber ​​Monday

What awaits you on Cyber ​​Monday

Like the other shopping events, Cyber ​​Monday attracts with attractive deals and discounts – only online instead of in store. They are already taking part in this 88 percent of the 50 most important online retailers. This emerges from an analysis by the market research company Digital Commerce 360.

Many of the participating shops advertise high discounts, special bundle offers or more favorable conditions. However, retailers have been criticized for this in the past. Reason: The reductions are often offset against the recommended retail prices, which are much too high. This makes the deals look much better than they actually are. That’s why many consumers ask themselves: whether Cyber ​​Monday is worth it.

Is Cyber ​​Monday even worth it?

Digital Commerce 360 ​​provides clarity on this. As part of the examination of offers from the past (2020), the market research company’s experts also showed that customers Saved an average of 29 percent on Cyber ​​Monday. Bargain hunters were able to save even more on the 50 most important brands. Here it was Average savings even up to 50 percent.

Read too

Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday: Which day has the better discounts?

These purchases are particularly worthwhile on Cyber ​​Monday

Adobe also conducted an analysis of Cyber ​​Monday deals from the past – and compared them with offers on discount days such as Black Friday. The results of the comparison were included in the report „2023 US Holiday Shopping Forecast“ published. The report shows which products and product categories will have the highest discounts on Cyber ​​Monday. It is therefore particularly worthwhileBuy consumer electronics and furniture on Cyber ​​Monday, as they will be even cheaper on this day than on Black Friday. But also the prices for Sports clothes and domestic appliances only fall to their lowest point after Black Friday.

Why else is Cyber ​​Monday worth it?

Another point in favor of Cyber ​​Monday is the fact that it is not that well known. This was stated in a survey by the German Trade Association 94 percent of consumers surveyed said they were familiar with Black Friday. For comparison: Only 84 percent of those surveyed knew about Cyber ​​Monday. In addition Only 38 percent of survey participants want to buy something on Cyber ​​Mondaywhile it am Black Friday 49 Prozent are. So there’s less competition on Cyber ​​Monday, which could mean that particularly good deals don’t sell out as quickly.

These shops will be taking part in Cyber ​​Monday 2023

More Cyber ​​Monday offers

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Facebook

X

