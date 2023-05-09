Dacia relaunches on LPG cars: here is the new Eco-G 100 range

Listen to the audio version of the article

Dacia renews its range of bi-fuel cars with some stylistic features and a new logo. The substance, however, remains unchanged: to offer cars at an affordable cost that also offer savings every time you stop at the petrol station.

It is no coincidence that two out of three motorists choose Dacia for its petrol-LPG models. A preference on the part of cost-conscious users, who have led the Romanian brand of the Renault group to deliver over 625,000 LPG vehicles in Europe and 245,000 in Italy since 2009. The Eco G-100 range, which as always includes the Duster, Jogger and Sandero models in the Streetway and Stepway versions, now has a new design that also brings new stylistic schemes to these models presented for the first time on the Bigster. Also making its debut is the new logo, which is positioned in the center of the front of the car, and which gives it a decidedly more current look.

Under the bonnet is the Eco-G 100 MT6 engine, a 999 cubic centimeter and 74 kW (100 HP) bi-fuel three-cylinder engine capable of delivering a torque of 170 Nm when you choose to travel on LPG. Two tanks feed it, the 40-litre one for LPG and the 50-litre one (in the Sandero and Duster) dedicated to petrol. Together, the two fuels make it possible to travel a good 1,200 km, with consumption, depending on the model, which is on average equal to 6.5l/100km. And the environment also benefits, given that according to Dacia, CO2 emissions are reduced by 11% when compared to a model powered by petrol only.

Prices

Always good price list which, as in the Dacia DNA, does not empty the wallet (much). The Dacia Duster in the “Essential” version has a price starting from 18,500 euros. It goes up to 19,400 euros for the “Expression” version while for the “Journey” you need 20,700 euros and 21,000 euros for the Journey Up. The most expensive version is the Extreme which is offered at 21,550 euros.

Dacia Sandero Streetway is available in two trim levels: “Essential” from 14,300 euros and “Expression” from 15,250 euros. The Stepway version, on the other hand, is sold in four trim levels: “Essential” (15,700 euros), “Expression” (16,550 euros), “Extreme” (17,550 euros) and “Extreme Up” (18,050 euros).