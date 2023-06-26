Home » Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Zhiji Tiankai West Wing Talks about Intellectual Property
Business

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Zhiji Tiankai West Wing Talks about Intellectual Property

by admin

It is learned from Xiqing District that the 2023 Intellectual Property Activities of Jingwu Town, the 2023 Intellectual Property Activities of the Tkai West Green Garden West Wing Salon series of activities, “Intelligent Gathering Tkai West Wing, Discussing Intellectual Property” has recently been held at Tkai West Green Garden Science and Technology Innovation Service Center held.

The purpose of this activity is to build a communication bridge between the park and the campus, give full play to the guiding role of intellectual property rights in innovative and entrepreneurial talents in colleges and universities, strengthen the awareness of college students in intellectual property protection, and help the construction and development of Tiankai Xiqing Park.

Xu Kun, an innovation and entrepreneurship tutor from Tianjin Normal University, focused on innovation and entrepreneurship education and the “Internet +” competition, and conducted in-depth exchanges and sharing on the preparation and participation experience of the double entrepreneurship competition. Dai Wenbin, a professional agent of Tianjin Jindu Intellectual Property Operation Management Co., Ltd., briefly introduced various related knowledge such as the overview of intellectual property rights, basic knowledge of patents and patent applications, patent information retrieval analysis and skills, innovation and entrepreneurship of college students, and intellectual property protection.

This activity is an important exploration to break the “physical wall” between Tkai Xiqingyuan and universities, and it also allows college teachers and students to really enter Xiqing, understand martial arts, and actively integrate into the construction of Tkai Xiqingyuan. In the next step, Jingwu Town and Tiankai Xiqingyuan will continue to focus on the “West Wing” brand series of activities, continue to strengthen the tripartite cooperation between government, school and enterprise, revitalize the patent assets of universities, let the innovative achievements of universities benefit more small and medium-sized enterprises, and promote knowledge High-quality development of property rights protection work.Xinbao reporter Zhang Shanshan

You may also like

Five ways to build passive income

Turkish central bank implements first measures to improve...

This is what the most expensive rental apartment...

Offshore RMB against the US dollar fell below...

Gerd Kommer: “ETF Pope” launches its own ETF

Nokia C21 Pro purple model released overseas, priced...

Retirement at 63: With this loophole, you can...

Listed companies “senior high school entrance examination” will...

Submarine Titan: OceanGate could be sued, according to...

The Federal Court of Auditors warns of losses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy