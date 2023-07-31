Economy damage probably in the millions

Dozens of flights canceled – Lufthansa demands compensation from the “last generation”

After the blockade of Düsseldorf Airport by the “last generation”, the airlines Eurowings, Condor and Tuifly are currently examining claims for damages. It could be worth several million euros. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating property damage and trespassing.

Lufthansa will try to get damages from the “last generation” through lawyers. In November and July, climate activists blocked several airports. The damage is likely to be in the millions of euros.

The Lufthansa Group demands damages after the airport blockades by the “last generation”. A spokeswoman for the group said on Monday in Frankfurt am Main that the intention was to assert claims for all airlines in the group. It is about dozens of flights that were canceled on July 13 of this year due to blockades in Düsseldorf and Hamburg, as well as a climate protest on November 24, 2022 at Berlin’s capital airport. With their protest, the activists wanted to draw attention to the negative effects of air traffic on the climate.

A few weeks ago, climate activists blocked the runway at Hamburg Airport

Source: Bodo Marks/dpa

Lufthansa initially did not comment on the amount of damage, but it should be in the millions of euros. The aviation expert Gerald Wissel told the “Rheinische Post”. At the Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings alone, 55 flights were canceled on the three days in question. There are also flights operated by the group companies Austrian, Swiss and Lufthansa. Düsseldorf Airport had also announced that it wanted to enforce its claims.

Blockade at the Brenner Pass at the weekend

In all three actions, members of the Last Generation were arrested after gluing themselves to the tarmac. The police had started investigations against the people who are now also possible defendants for the claims for damages.

In contrast to road blockages, economic damage at airports could possibly be calculated more easily. The airlines Condor and Tuifly are also examining their claims, but did not comment on Monday whether they actually intend to sue.

The “Last Generation” also blocked the important tourist route on the Brenner Pass in Austria on Saturday. According to the Tyrolean police, seven activists stuck to the roadway of the A13 towards Italy. As a result, a four-kilometer traffic jam formed, but the blockade was lifted within less than an hour.

