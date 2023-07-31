What does the attacker from Autokomanda look like | Info

The attacker from Autokomanda has a large build, according to witnesses, and the police are still looking for him.

The second day of the search for the attacker from Autokomanda, who wounded BT (26), a police officer on sick leave, in a well-known Belgrade restaurant is underway. According to information obtained by “Blic”, the attacker has a large build, he is 28 years old. Unofficial information says that he is the attacker had a phantom at the time of the shooting. He is 180 centimeters tall.

The attacker wounded BT in the stomach and arm, after which the wounded man was transported to the Emergency Center. BT was operated on and is in the intensive care unit at the Clinical Center of Serbia, Blic was told.

We remind you, the young man BT was shot after an argument that broke out around 2 pm in a well-known restaurant on Autokomanda. He’s a striker left the restaurant, only to return with a gun and start shooting. According to unofficial information, he had a phantom at the time of the shooting. “He left in a hurry, and then he came back with a gun and started shooting,” said a witness at the scene.

After the shooting, he fled in the direction of Zvezda Stadium “Rajko Mitić” and the police are still looking for him. It is not known if anyone was waiting for him when he escaped.

