Home » What does the attacker from Autokomanda look like | Info
World

What does the attacker from Autokomanda look like | Info

by admin
What does the attacker from Autokomanda look like | Info

The attacker from Autokomanda has a large build, according to witnesses, and the police are still looking for him.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

The second day of the search for the attacker from Autokomanda, who wounded BT (26), a police officer on sick leave, in a well-known Belgrade restaurant is underway. According to information obtained by “Blic”, the attacker has a large build, he is 28 years old. Unofficial information says that he is the attacker had a phantom at the time of the shooting. He is 180 centimeters tall.

The attacker wounded BT in the stomach and arm, after which the wounded man was transported to the Emergency Center. BT was operated on and is in the intensive care unit at the Clinical Center of Serbia, Blic was told.

We remind you, the young man BT was shot after an argument that broke out around 2 pm in a well-known restaurant on Autokomanda. He’s a striker left the restaurant, only to return with a gun and start shooting. According to unofficial information, he had a phantom at the time of the shooting. “He left in a hurry, and then he came back with a gun and started shooting,” said a witness at the scene.

After the shooting, he fled in the direction of Zvezda Stadium “Rajko Mitić” and the police are still looking for him. It is not known if anyone was waiting for him when he escaped.

BONUS VIDEO:

05:17 “THE FALL OF THE KAVAČK KLAN AND THE SHOOTING OF STUPAR IN KOTOR ARE CONNECTED?” Radenkovic: It is enough to see where the arrests are and EVERYTHING IS CLEAR Source: Kurir TV

See also  The major of the Ukrainian marines writes to the Pope: "Help us save the civilians of Mariupol"

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD/Blic)

You may also like

Cuban Vice Prime Minister’s Vehicle Involved in Accident...

Palestinian Political Leaders Form Reconciliation Committee in Effort...

At least 5 people have been killed in...

Niger, coup plotters against France: “He wants to...

Two Italians stranded in Niger, the Farnesina has...

Unesco, alarm over Venice. And it could end...

Discovering the True Treasure: Seeking God and Embracing...

Shocking political poll of the New York Times:...

Drina HPP from Visegrad brought four Brazilians |...

VEDCA Announces Outrageously Priced Electric Bicycles with Lead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy