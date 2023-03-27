Damiano dei Maneskin prepares soon with a grinder and butt plug

Damiano dei Maneskin in the Chef version. The rocker that ignites arenas around the world she made pesto alla genovese and then posted the video on TikTok. But he didn’t use traditional kitchen tools. In the movie Damiano uses instead of a mortar, a grinder (a tobacco grinder) and a butt plug, a sex toy usually used for anal stimulation, as a hand pestle.

So mince and mix garlic, basil and pine nuts, then add Parmesan, pecorino and a pinch of salt, imitating the famous chef Salt Bae. The appearance of the finished preparation does not seem very inviting but as he himself admits: “I’ve eaten worse”.

