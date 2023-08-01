Home » Dani Alves on trial for sexual assault: he risks up to 10 years in prison
by admin
Dani Alves (photo Lapresse)

Dani Alves faces up to 10 years in prison for the crime of sexual assault following the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl on December 30, 2022 at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. The investigations in the court of the Catalan city have ended and the former Barcelona and Juventus defender has been indicted.

Dani Alves bail of 150 thousand euros, but for now he remains in prison

Dani Alves will be heard by the judge on August 3: then it will be up to the Court of Barcelona to set the start of the trial, which should probably start between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, one year from when the footballer (42 titles won in career including 3 Champions League) entered prison.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the magistrate who is handling his case has set a bail of 150 thousand euros, but for now the former footballer remains in prison because the Court believes that there is a real danger of escape.

