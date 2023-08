BEIJING – Pardon, partial, for Aung San Suu Kyi. But the Burmese leader “will remain under house arrest”. According to state television, Suu Kyi is entitled to amnesty on five of the 19 charges on which she was found guilty. “But she will not be released,” an anonymous source told the news agency Reuters. The spokesman of the junta, Zaw Min Tunsaid the pardon would result in a six-year sentence discount.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook