The euro recently came under pressure at 1.0844 US dollars. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference rate at $1.0868 on Thursday. In bond trading, the current yield fell from 2.59 percent on the previous day to 2.53 percent. The Rex pension index rose by 0.24 percent to 124.33 points. The Bund future rose by 0.76 percent to 133.11 points in the evening.

