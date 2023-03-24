Change of time from solar to legal in the night between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, when at two in the morning it will be necessary to move the hands forward by sixty minutes.

According to estimates by Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, in the seven months in which summer time will be in force Italy will save around 220 million euros, thanks to a lower consumption of electricity equal approximately 410 million kWh which will also generate a significant environmental benefit, quantifiable in the reduction of approximately 200 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

The estimated economic benefit for the summer time period in 2023 is calculated considering that the cost of the average kWh for the ‘typical domestic customer under protection’ (according to ARERA data) is currently equal to around 53 euro cents per before taxes. The approximately 410 million kWh of lower electricity consumption is equivalent to the average annual needs of over 150,000 families. From 2004 to 2022, according to the analysis of the company led by Stefano Donnarumma, the lower consumption of electricity for Italy due to summer time was around 10.9 billion kWh overall and entailed, in economic terms, savings for citizens of around 2 billion euro.