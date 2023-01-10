Listen to the audio version of the article

«Dazn has assumed responsibility for the disservices and will cater for users in accordance with the provisions of the Agcom resolution». The result of the meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy convened by Minister Adolfo Urso after last week’s disruptions for the Inter-Naples match on 4 January was revealed by Agcom president Giacomo Lasorella, upon leaving the Ministry . “The meeting with the minister was useful and valuable in strengthening institutional collaboration,” added Lasorella.

The satisfaction of Lega Serie A

“The League thanks the government and Minister Urso, Minister Abodi for the meeting which was useful and fruitful,” said Lorenzo Casini, president of Lega Calcio, at the end of the meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy . «Dazn – he added – has confirmed further commitments to improve the service and will move an operational technical structure to Italy to give an increasingly immediate response to any type of problem». In any case, he added, “users who have suffered malfunctions will be indemnified” and “they will be indemnified as envisaged by the Agcom resolution for the match they did not see”.

Automatic refunds

A note from Dazn that arrived shortly explains the conclusion of the story decided in the ministry. The platform “will activate, without waiting for the request from the users, to automatically pay all those affected a quarter of the monthly subscription”. In this context, however, Dazn itself is keen to clarify that “the disruption was caused by an external global partner in charge of managing the distribution of traffic on the servers (CDN) and had a much more limited dimension than what occurred last summer, DAZN described how its monitoring promptly detected the malfunction and ordered the complete restoration of the service”.

Procedure completed by early February

The matches concerned are Inter-Naples and Cremonese-Juventus. «The refund procedure – continues Dazn – will be activated as early as this week and will be completed by the beginning of February. Each interested user will receive notification with confirmation of the refund to the email address associated with their account.

A «Noc» in Italy

The company led in Italy by Stefano Azzi then announced «a change to the current organizational structure of the Group with the creation of a Network Operation Center (NOC) in Italy. This new unit, dedicated specifically to the technological infrastructure and the Italian network, will make it possible to create additional skills at the market level and to transfer responsibility for monitoring the quality of service and routing customer traffic to the local team».