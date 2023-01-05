Listen to the audio version of the article

“To protect consumers, I summoned the top management of the Dazn company to the ministry on 10 January”. The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, announced it on Twitter, explaining that the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi and the top management of Serie A will also be present “the continuation of the disservice – underlines the minister – requires us to clarify the actions that the company intends to make, investments in the network and technology, in order to respond to the needs of users”.

The wrath of consumer protection associations fell on Dazn’s technical problems during yesterday’s matches. First of all the Codacons, which today announces to beraking latest news a complaint to Agcom asking it to intervene again on the inefficiencies of the platform. ‘Today we will present a complaint to the Communications Authority asking to open a new investigation into the company to verify whether Dazn has adopted all the technical measures to guarantee the service to its subscribers and eliminate the critical issues encountered in the past “, says the president Carlo Rienzi . “The company – the president of the consumers’ association points out – must also enhance customer service by offering telephone assistance through the call center 24 hours a day to all subscribers, in order to meet requests for help from those who, while watching of a match, suffers technical problems”.

The Association of Radio and Television Service Users is also threatening legal action. “New year, old problems for Dazn subscribers. In fact, once again there have been serious disruptions while watching the matches which have created immense inconvenience to the fans who, we recall, pay season tickets to receive a service that must be efficient and above all constant – president Aldo Azzaro explains to beraking latest news – Against problems encountered while watching the Inter-Naples match and the many protests from subscribers, today we ask Dazn to grant automatic compensation to all customers involved in the disservice: otherwise we will evaluate the legal actions to be taken to protect the injured parties ” .

“A resumption of the championship worse than it ended for the streaming service offered by Dazn. Someone inform the company that the world championship is over and the championship has restarted”, so in a note the Extraordinary Commissioner of Udicon, Martina Donini. “As usual, the same problems arise again in the broadcasting of championship matches, precisely in conjunction with the presentation of the new offers and the new price increases that consumers will suffer in the coming months. Football fans, who waited two months to enjoy the pleasure of the Serie A championship, were disappointed again, as they were in August,” Donini continues. “Perhaps Dazn’s on Serie A is precisely a written destiny. In fact, we wonder how it is possible to launch new offers and new packages at higher prices without increasing the quality of service for platform subscribers. If the problems are not solved at the root then they are inevitably bound to re-emerge. With Dazn we have witnessed three years of disservices. In the coming weeks it will be decided who will assign the rights to the matches for the next three years. We therefore invite all decision-makers to take into account what has happened in recent years and ensure that football is not just an economic issue, but takes more into consideration the quality of the service to the user and respect for the passion of the fans”. concludes Donini.

“It is inconceivable that millions of Dazn subscribers, during Inter-Napoli, had to lose several minutes of the game due to yet another disservice. The Football League is called upon to protect legal consumers, otherwise we will have many more pirates” finally affirms Alfredo Antoniozzi, deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber. “It is not the first time – he continues – that Dazn offers disservices to subscribers and even does so while increasing the price of the service. Football is the seventh industry in the country and is based above all on television rights which require an impeccable service for users. In the meantime, we ask the League and Dazn to intervene, we invite the FIGC to guarantee compliance with the rules, reforms and adequate sanctions against racist chants and territorial discrimination”.