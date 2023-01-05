News from our newspaper (Reporter Qi Mengzhu and Fan Junsheng) Yesterday afternoon, the 337th meeting of the Beijing New Crown Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group and the 286th meeting of the Capital Strictly Entering Beijing Management Joint Prevention and Control Coordination Mechanism was held. Epidemic prevention and control work. Yin Li, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Leader of the Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, presided over the meeting. Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Acting Mayor, and Deputy Leader of the Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, Li Wei, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wei Xiaodong, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Liu Wei attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that at present, the epidemic situation in our city is showing a slowing down trend, but the work tasks in outpatient and emergency departments and the treatment of critically ill patients are still arduous, and there is no room for slack. Departments and units at all levels must thoroughly implement the spirit of a series of important instructions issued by General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and make every effort to do a good job in medical treatment, rural epidemic prevention and control, etc. Work, take more effective measures to protect health and prevent severe diseases, effectively improve the cure rate, reduce the rate of severe cases and fatalities, comprehensively implement the “Class B and B management” plan, and ensure the optimization of prevention and control measures Smooth and orderly.

The meeting emphasized that it is currently winter, and the incidence of respiratory diseases is high, and the number of patients with underlying diseases and elderly patients with severe diseases is increasing. Tertiary hospitals should give full play to the role of medical treatment as a basic guarantee, and improve the ability and level of severe treatment through the expansion of consultation rooms and wards, the integration of medical resources, and the training of medical staff. Adhere to one case-one plan for critically ill patients, make solid and detailed treatment work, make good use of expert strength, strengthen rounds and ward rounds, and effectively achieve the goal of reducing the mortality rate. Community medical and health institutions should further strengthen capacity building, give full play to the role of family doctors, comprehensively and dynamically grasp the health status of residents, achieve early detection and early treatment of disease symptoms, and at the same time meet the needs of community residents in oxygen therapy, treatment of basic diseases and common diseases, etc. In order to meet the needs of the public, the masses can enjoy more comprehensive primary medical services.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively implement the detailed implementation of the “Class B and B Management” plan, and issue the city’s implementation plan as soon as possible. Each working group strengthened the sorting out and summarizing, and made preparations in advance for medical treatment, supply of drugs and testing reagents, prevention and control of key institutions, information release, publicity and education, etc., to further improve the scientificity, pertinence, and effectiveness of measures, and strengthen All links are connected to ensure a smooth transition to “Class B and B management”, so that the masses can feel the real changes.

The meeting emphasized the need to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. Strengthen economic operation and scheduling, with a sense of urgency that time does not wait, focus on the work of the first quarter, and make efforts in the three links of investment, consumption, and production, and strive to achieve a “good start”. We must put the resumption of work and production in a more prominent position, do our best to stabilize the supply chain of the industrial chain, focus on key industries, key enterprises, and major projects to provide good services, increase efforts to relieve difficulties for market players, and deepen the “service package” system , and effectively enhance the confidence of enterprise development. Grasp the holiday window period, promote consumption online and offline, and continue to release consumption potential.

