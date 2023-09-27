Deadly Shooting-Suicide Incident Erupts in Miami Gardens Store

Tragic Double Shooting Leaves Two Dead in Miami Gardens Store

Miami Gardens, FL – In a shocking turn of events, a man entered the Big Lots store located in a popular shopping plaza in Miami Gardens and allegedly shot and killed a woman before taking his own life. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, just before 10 p.m., at the store situated near Northwest 57th Avenue and 167th Street in Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the man entered the store, opened fire on the woman, and subsequently fled. After leaving the premises, he turned the gun on himself. Tragically, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Eyewitness Javier Reselló was present during the incident and gave his account of the horrifying events. “He killed the woman and left,” Reselló said. “I saw him when all the blood fell on the floor. I thought it was someone who was shooting at him, and I saw the woman running. I ran to the gas station and told her to close. Then the police arrived, but the man was already dead.”

Authorities have not yet released any details about the identities or ages of the deceased individuals, nor have they disclosed whether there was any prior relationship between them. This tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Another witness, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted hearing a loud noise while riding his bike home. “I heard a bang, screams, and when I looked, I saw women running from Big Lots toward Home Depot,” he said.

While the investigation is still ongoing, a relative of the woman who was shot, who declined to provide further comments, confirmed that she was of Hispanic origin off camera.

This shocking incident serves as a painful reminder of the prevalence of gun violence in our society. The community is left grappling with grief and searching for answers as they come to terms with this senseless tragedy.

