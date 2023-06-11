Dear renters, Invimit takes the field: launch of the Opa project for students

Invimit launches Opa, the project which concentrates a large number of public assets in a single real estate fund

Expensive rents, social hardship e right to study: Invitationa 100% owned company since Ministry of Economy and Financetakes the field to give his contribution on the subject of housing accessibility. The board of directors of the company has in fact approved a new project entitled “Opa”. It is a tool created by Sgr to buy properties throughout the national territory to be allocated, in this first launch, to the creation of student residences.

The project is inspired in its main characteristics by the mechanism of thePublic Purchase Offer, Opa in factwhich will allow you to concentrate into one real estate fund a substantial number of public assetsovercoming the issue of asset fragmentation which limits its scalability by institutional investors. One directiontherefore, that will allow you to structure more attractive operations for the market and to speed up its valorisation.

