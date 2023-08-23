Home » Death of Colaninno, the future of Piaggio and Immsi. Continuity ensured by the children
Death of Colaninno, the future of Piaggio and Immsi. Continuity ensured by the children

Death of Colaninno, the future of Piaggio and Immsi. Continuity ensured by the children

Death of Colaninno, now everything is in the hands of Matteo and Michele. The strategy for the two family businesses

The after Roberto Colaninno starts from his familythe corporate future of Immms e Piaggio is secured by Matteoexecutive vice president of the motor group and from Michele, board member and head of marketing. The two companies – reports Il Tempo – have already made it known in a double note that they will convene their respective matches boards of directors for “manage the determinations” resulting from the death at the age of 80 of the chairman and chief executive officer and that the market “will be promptly informed of decisions”. I titles yesterday they closed in risethe Pontedera company (+0.88%) and the real estate group (+3.8%).

