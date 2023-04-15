Home » Debate about location and taxes in the Netherlands
Dhe forthcoming move of the Spanish conglomerate Ferrovial to the Netherlands is fueling the debate about tax competition. Questions also arise in the beneficiary country: politicians from the left-wing opposition want information in parliament in The Hague about possible tax advantages – namely whether one of the controversial special agreements is involved, which the Netherlands can make with individual companies.

Spanish politicians are angry. After the general meeting on Thursday approved the project, Ferrovial – currently with a market capitalization of around 20 billion euros – wants to quickly complete the move to Amsterdam and go public there – which is intended as a stepping stone to the New York Stock Exchange.

taxes and laws

In general, two aspects play a role in the location debate in the Netherlands: on the one hand, the tax issue, after favorable laws had lured companies with their legal domiciles to the country for many years. The Amsterdam Stock Exchange is also attractive due to less complicated regulation by regulators, according to capital markets lawyers. On the other hand, the fifth largest EU economy has recently suffered spectacular group exits: The oil company Shell and the consumer goods supplier Unilever gave up the Dutch part of their dual headquarters and are only based in London.

After the merger with Swiss competitor Firmenich, the chemical group DSM is to have its legal headquarters in its home country. The hydraulic engineering specialist Boskalis – known for its rescue operation for the damaged container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal – has been thinking aloud about moving. Each case is different; but business representatives have been increasingly complaining about an anti-corporate mood in the country. “In general, I’m worried about the climate at the location,” said the right-wing liberal Economics Minister Micky Adriaansens in an interview with the FAZ

