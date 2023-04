Morning Briefing vom 21.04.2023

While Aldi Süd presents itself as predictable and scandal-free, there is a mood of crisis at Aldi Nord. Company boss Torsten Hufnagel now has to show that he can turn things around.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:



Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook