Def, the group leaders of the CDX are guilty of the implosion of the majority

The implosion of the majority on the Def? There are those in charge, and they are called group leaders

The guilt it’s an ugly beast and nobody wants it. Failure to approve the budget variance resulted in a “problem” of nature politics. Naturally, the opposition immediately rushed to vote in the Chamber, while now that the whole package has passed, what does the minority do? He heads towards the Aventine to lick his wounds, by the way it’s something we’ve always seen in the past years, so nothing new under the sun. To get back to the topic and make it very short those responsible for the lack of quorum are there and how … but they ignore it.

In my years spent in politics and sitting on the benches, the task of checking if the “numbers” were there has always belonged to the PARENT COMPANY who, in addition to other duties, has that of guaranteeing presence in the votes, especially when these, due to timing needs , fell in the month of August and, as far as I remember, we never had any absences, indeed it was the opposition that meticulously checked that the benches, before the convocation, were rightfully in the possession of the participants.

The parent company of the League and FI did well a to apologize to the Government, to the MPs and to the opposition and I also appreciated why an apology was formalized, on behalf of the absentees (all), to Italy, because it is the people who elect their representatives and since they are handsomely paid they should attend the sessions that have been convened. An invitation to the Group Leaders, missions abroad and any other “absences” should be regulated and controlled by those who have undertaken to have this important and heavy task. Let’s hope there isn’t a next time …

