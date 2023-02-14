Defends his wife from abusers. But he shoots a third man

He fired to defend his wife from two abusers but the bullet hit a third person, fortunately not seriously, who had nothing to do with the quarrel. As reported by Ansa, it happened on the morning of Sunday 12 February in the bar of a service station in Revere, in the Municipality of Borgomantovano (Mantova).

Suddenly a gunshot was fired which hit a customer unrelated to the dispute in the calf

Two men of Romanian nationality, visibly drunk, began to verbally harass the bartender. The woman would then go home to warn her husband of what had happened to her. The man went to the bar holding a small caliber pistol and started arguing with the two abusers. Suddenly a gunshot was fired that hit a customer unrelated to the dispute in the calf. The wounded man was transported to the nearby hospital in Pieve di Coriano and his conditions are not serious. The bartender’s husband then went to the police to report what happened. The military subsequently reached the scene of the shooting for the still ongoing investigations.

