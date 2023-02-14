Home Business Defends his wife from abusers. But he shoots a third man
Business

Defends his wife from abusers. But he shoots a third man

by admin
Defends his wife from abusers. But he shoots a third man

Defends his wife from abusers. But he shoots a third man

He fired to defend his wife from two abusers but the bullet hit a third person, fortunately not seriously, who had nothing to do with the quarrel. As reported by Ansa, it happened on the morning of Sunday 12 February in the bar of a service station in Revere, in the Municipality of Borgomantovano (Mantova).

Suddenly a gunshot was fired which hit a customer unrelated to the dispute in the calf

Two men of Romanian nationality, visibly drunk, began to verbally harass the bartender. The woman would then go home to warn her husband of what had happened to her. The man went to the bar holding a small caliber pistol and started arguing with the two abusers. Suddenly a gunshot was fired that hit a customer unrelated to the dispute in the calf. The wounded man was transported to the nearby hospital in Pieve di Coriano and his conditions are not serious. The bartender’s husband then went to the police to report what happened. The military subsequently reached the scene of the shooting for the still ongoing investigations.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Lagarde goes straight: "Inflation hasn't reached its peak yet, keep going with rate hikes"

You may also like

War scares businesses less: sustainable investments are on...

Europe dodging recession and tip US-China

Advertising, positive revenues in 2022 (+0.1%) thanks to...

Tesla opens the network to competitors so as...

[404 Library]Negative review｜After getting the internal test of...

Regionals: the Third Pole flop. What a beating...

Green bonds, from Enel to Cdp up to...

Tianfeng Securities: AIGC welcomes the fast track of...

“The power games of lobbyists in the European...

The Certificate Journal n.780 is out

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy