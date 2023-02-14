Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16 – Foto Getty Images

Jannik Sinner made some statements after the victory in Montpellier and this week he will be busy in Rotterdam: “It’s true that last year I won in Umag, but it was still a somewhat complicated season. Now going back to winning a trophy is a beautiful, satisfying feeling, also because I’ve worked so hard. It’s true, it was a very big change, a courageous choice to leave Piatti, but we got on well and worked according to plan. And now we’re here to celebrate knowing that there’s still a lot to improve. It is a result that makes us all very happy.”

“The one against Stefanos would be a good match in Rotterdam but first I have to win the first round. Benjamin Bonzi is a dangerous player and moving from one tournament to another is always an unknown factor. However, I will focus on my tennis, which has given me satisfaction this week.”